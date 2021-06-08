Zacks: Analysts Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Equities analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. VEREIT posted sales of $279.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. 1,789,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,425. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.