Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report sales of $589.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

NYSE CW traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $128.21. 2,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,914. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

