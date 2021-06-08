Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.96. 637,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $171.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

