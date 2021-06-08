Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $11.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $52.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 4,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,778. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

