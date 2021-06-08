Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

