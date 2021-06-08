Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Viasat posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

VSAT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,311.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

