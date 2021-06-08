Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

