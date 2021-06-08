Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $39.48 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

