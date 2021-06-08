Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.