Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $376.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.33 million to $377.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $258.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $68.47. 7,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

