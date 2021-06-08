Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. 73,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,711. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.