Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.57. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.40. 5,413,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

