Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($2.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,871. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

