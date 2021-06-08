Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is ($0.15). The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $8,638,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

