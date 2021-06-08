Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Hold

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. Assertio has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. Equities analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 152.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 73.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

