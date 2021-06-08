Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $17.76 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

