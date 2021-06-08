ZClassic Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $13,594.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00392094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00160156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00246113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,218,023 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.