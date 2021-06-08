Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

