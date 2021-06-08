Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Zendesk worth $34,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 33.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,176 shares of company stock valued at $27,746,962. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

