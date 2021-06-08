ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is being aided by the strong performance of its express delivery services unit, driven by higher parcel volumes. Notably, parcel volumes in 2021 are expected to expand in the 35-40% range from the figure reported in 2020. Also, upbeat e-commerce demand is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit. The company's liquidity position is also encouraging. We are further impressed with the efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high selling, general and administrative costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout 2021 due to elevated SG&A expenses. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to cost escalation. The contraction in the gross margin rate, mainly due to the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 12,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,058. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

