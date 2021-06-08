ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $90,033.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

