Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.