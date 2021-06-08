Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $14.99 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zuora by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Zuora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

