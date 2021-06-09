$0.04 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 301,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.53. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

