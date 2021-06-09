-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $55.46. 222,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

