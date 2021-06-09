$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mitek Systems also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $771.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

