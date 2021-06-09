$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,676. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $229,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

