-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). NuCana also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

NCNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.73 on Friday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $132.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

