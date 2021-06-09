$0.31 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. Square posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.58, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock valued at $337,843,402. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

