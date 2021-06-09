$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 328,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $862.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

