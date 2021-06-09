$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.60. The Gap posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NYSE:GPS opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07. The Gap has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,685 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,242. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

