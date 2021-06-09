$0.43 EPS Expected for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 301,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.52. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of 51job by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

