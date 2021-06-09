$0.45 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

