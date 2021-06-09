$0.47 EPS Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of AGR opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

