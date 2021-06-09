$0.53 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

