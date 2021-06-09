$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

ICBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

