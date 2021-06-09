$0.62 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,328.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.81. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

