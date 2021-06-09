-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $300.00 on Friday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

