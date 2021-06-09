$0.79 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $1.10. Boot Barn reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,050%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

