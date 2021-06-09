$0.85 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

