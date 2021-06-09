$0.92 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Financial by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.