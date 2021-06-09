$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,698,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $120.19.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

