$1.22 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

FN stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $94.34. 103,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,815 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

