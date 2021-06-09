$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 89,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.10. Workday has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.