$1.40 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Crane reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 4,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,438. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.