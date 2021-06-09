$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,941. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

