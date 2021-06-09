$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.