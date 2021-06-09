$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.05. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,848,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,767. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $233.33.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

