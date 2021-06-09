$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the lowest is $101.52 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $460.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 39,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

