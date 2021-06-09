$103.87 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post $103.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.91 million and the lowest is $94.74 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $515.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

